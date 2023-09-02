Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream and match preview, Sunday 3 September, 2pm BST

Looking for a Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered. Crystal Palace vs Wolves is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Crystal Palace and Wolves will both be looking for their second wins of the Premier League season when they meet at Selhurst Park this weekend.

Palace have had a solid start to the campaign. They kicked things off with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United, before suffering defeat by Arsenal by the same scoreline. Palace fell behind to Brentford last time out, but a Joachim Andersen equaliser earned them a point in west London.

Wolves delivered an excellent all-round performance in gameweek one but were still beaten 1-0 by Manchester United. A 4-1 thrashing by Brighton left many supporters feeling the worst, but Wolves registered a crucial 1-0 victory over Everton last weekend to get off the mark in the Gary O'Neil era.

Both teams were triumphant in the EFL Cup in midweek. Palace came from two goals down to beat Plymouth Argyle 4-2, while Wolves thumped Blackpool 5-0 at Molineux.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Crystal Palace remain without Michael Olise as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. Summer signing Matheus Franca is also sidelined, but Will Hughes is closing in on a return.

After his hat-trick against Plymouth in midweek, Jean-Philippe Mateta is pushing for a start instead of - or alongside - Odsonne Edouard up top.

Wolves will have to make do without Joe Hodge, but Hwang Hee-chan has an outside chance of featuring following a minor hamstring strain. This game will probably come too early for Santiago Bueno and Enso Gonzalez, who joined Wolves on Thursday.

Form

Crystal Palace: WLD

Wolves: LLW

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Crystal Palace vs Wolves. His assistants will be Ian Hussin and Wade Smith, with Thomas Bramall the fourth official. Stuart Attwell is the VAR, with Marc Perry the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Wolves will be played at Selhurst Park in London, which has a capacity of 25,486.

Kick-off and channel

Crystal Palace vs Wolves kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 3 September in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.