Facts: Which Premier League side has hit the woodwork five more times than any other?

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal

Liverpool have struck the woodwork 19 times this season, five more than any other side.

Laurent Koscielny completed all 34 passes he attempted - no one else to make 20+ passes this weekend managed a 100% success rate.

All five of Raheem Sterling’s shots were on target in this match.

Aston Villa 0-2 West Ham

Aston Villa managed only 1 shot on target in this game.

West Ham scored with both of their shots on target.

Aston Villa had their highest possession figure of the season in this game (68%).

Between them, James Collins and James Tomkins made 36 clearances in this match.

Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle

Chelsea (8) only had two more shots on target than Newcastle (6) in this game.

Newcastle won a round-high 88% of headers in their own box this weekend.

Crystal Palace 3-1 West Brom

Palace’s pass completion of 62% was their lowest figure in the Premier League this season.

West Brom found a team-mate with 5 of 7 corners into the Palace box, more than any other side this weekend.

Norwich 0-0 Man City

Only 2 of Manchester City’s 15 total attempts in this game were on target. Two shots on target is City’s lowest return this season, and their lowest since April 2013 against Wigan (also two).

David Silva created 6 goalscoring chances this weekend, a joint high with Villa’s Marc Albrighton.

Southampton 2-2 Stoke

Saints played a round-high 28 unsuccessful long balls in this fixture.

Stoke were the only side not to see a shot blocked this weekend.

Sunderland 0-2 Hull

Sunderland managed just 2 shots at goal from inside the box in this game, a low figure for the weekend.

Hull had the best dribble success rate of the round, completing 9 of 10 attempted.

Swansea 3-0 Cardiff

Swansea had 432 touches in their own half this match, a high figure for round 25.

Cardiff had the best tackle success rate this weekend (75%).

Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Leon Osman (2) had as many shots on target in the match as the entire Tottenham team.

James McCarthy won a round-high 11 tackles in this match. Only two players have won more in a Premier League match this season.

Man United 2-2 Fulham

Manchester United attempted 82 crosses against Fulham (including corners, free-kicks and open-play deliveries); more than any side has made in a single Premier League game since the beginning of the 2006/07 season.

Just 18 of Manchester United's 82 crosses against Fulham found a team-mate.

Robin van Persie managed 18 touches in the Fulham box, more than any other player this weekend.

