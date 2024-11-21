The Big Football Quiz of 2014: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?
Think you can get full marks on everything the year 2014 had to offer? Try out our latest big quiz...
Welcome back to another FourFourTwo quiz in our recent series to help celebrate our 30-year anniversary.
Today it's time to cast our eye over the events of 2014. Football's biggest moment that year was undoubtedly the World Cup finals in Brazil, but there was plenty going on elsewhere.
Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea played out a dramatic three-way title race in the Premier League, while Real Madrid finally accomplished La Decima after winning a tenth European Cup - with a dramatic victory over city rivals Atletico in the final.
Our latest trivia challenge covers all the big footballing moments from 2014, including the World Cup, Ballon d'Or - and there's even one question on Soccer Aid.
You know the rules by now, we have 20 questions and combined with an unlimited time limit, we feel you can give this one a real good go all in all.
Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, that will then leave you with only three to pick from.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings?
Quiz! Can you name the 27 footballers who have played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?
Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 nation's record goalscorer?
Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona XI from Lionel Messi's debut at Espanyol in 2004?
Quiz! How much do you really know about Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe?
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.