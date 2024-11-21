The Big Football Quiz of 2014: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

Welcome back to another FourFourTwo quiz in our recent series to help celebrate our 30-year anniversary.

Today it's time to cast our eye over the events of 2014. Football's biggest moment that year was undoubtedly the World Cup finals in Brazil, but there was plenty going on elsewhere.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea played out a dramatic three-way title race in the Premier League, while Real Madrid finally accomplished La Decima after winning a tenth European Cup - with a dramatic victory over city rivals Atletico in the final.

Our latest trivia challenge covers all the big footballing moments from 2014, including the World Cup, Ballon d'Or - and there's even one question on Soccer Aid.

You know the rules by now, we have 20 questions and combined with an unlimited time limit, we feel you can give this one a real good go all in all.

Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, that will then leave you with only three to pick from.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!

