The Big Football Quiz of 2013: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

How's your luck? Think you can get full marks on everything the year 2013 had to offer? Put your knowledge to the test...

The big quiz of 2013 (Image credit: Future)

Welcome back to another FourFourTwo quiz as we help celebrate our 30-year anniversary.

Today we're looking at the year of 2013. This marked the end of an era in English football, with Sir Alex Ferguson retiring after 27 years in the Old Trafford hotseat, signing off with his 13th and final Premier League title.

This year also saw an all-German Champions League final and English greats David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Michael Owen all retiring from the game.

Our football quiz looks at not only the Champions League, but also the Confederations Cup and EFL play-offs. But what can you remember such a seminal year in football?

Feeling generous as ever, there is an unlimited time limit and 20 whopping questions to sink your teeth into.

You can also give yourself a helping hand, too. Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from. You can use hints as many times as you please.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to some friends!

