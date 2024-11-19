The Big Football Quiz of 2012: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

Try our special anniversary quiz - this one on the year 2012

Welcome back to another FourFourTwo quiz as we celebrate our 30-year anniversary.

This time we're looking at 2012, a year that saw Lionel Messi break goalscoring records, Manchester City snatch a first Premier League title and Pep Guardiola leave Barcelona after four hugely successful years.

Elsewhere, Spain kept their place at the top of international football, winning Euro 2012 to secure a third straight major tournament.

(Image credit: Future) EVERY ANNIVERSARY QUIZ SO FAR 1994 / 1995 / 1996 / 1997 / 1998 / 1999 / 2000 / 2001 / 2002 / 2003 / 2004 / 2005 / 2006 / 2007 / 2008 / 2009 / 2010 / 2011

Our football quiz will take you across the globe from the Euros to that summer's Olympics, via the EFL, and back again covering some of 2012's biggest footballing moments.

We're quite generous with this one, as there is an unlimited time limit and 20 questions for you to sink your teeth into.

You can also give yourself a helping hand, too. Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from. You can use hints as many times as you please.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to some friends!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you name every player to have played for England under Lee Carsley?

Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 nation's record goalscorer?

Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona XI from Lionel Messi's debut at Espanyol in 2004?

Quiz! How much do you really know about Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe?

Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings?