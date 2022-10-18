Newcastle United vs Everton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Newcastle United vs Everton live stream and match preview, Wednesday 19 October, 7.30pm BST

Newcastle United vs Everton live stream and match preview

Looking for a Newcastle United vs Everton live stream? We've got you covered.

Newcastle (opens in new tab) will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host the Toffees on Wednesday. Eddie Howe's side held Manchester United (opens in new tab) to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford at the weekend, and although they will have been pleased to avoid defeat by Erik ten Hag's men, Newcastle may also have been slightly frustrated that they did not take the lead when they were on top in the first half.

Still, there were plenty of positives to take from the Magpies' performance, while the draw means they have now gone five games without a loss. And after Manchester City (opens in new tab) went down 1-0 to Liverpool (opens in new tab) on Sunday, no team in the division has lost fewer games than Newcastle in 2022/23.

Everton (opens in new tab) suffered a 2-0 defeat by Tottenham (opens in new tab) at the weekend. Frank Lampard's side did a good job of making life difficult for Spurs in the first half, but they were unable to cope when Antonio Conte's charges upped the ante after the break. Everton go into the midweek round of fixtures in 14th place, with a two-point margin separating them from the drop zone.

Lampard will have to make do without Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and Yerry Mina for the trip to St James' Park. Mason Holgate could return to the matchday squad and Anthony Gordon is available again after suspension.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Alexander Isak, Karl Darlow, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth, but Fabian Schar is expected to be fit despite coming off at Old Trafford.

Form

Newcastle: DWWDD

Everton: LLWWD

Referee

Tony Harrington will be the referee for Newcastle United vs Everton live stream.

Stadium

Newcastle United vs Everton will be played at St James’ Park.

Other games

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest, Brentford vs Chelsea and Liverpool vs West Ham United will take place simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 18 October and the match is being shown live in the UK on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.