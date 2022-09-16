Nottingham Forest v Fulham live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Nottingham Forest v Fulham live stream, Friday 16 September, 8pm BST

Looking for a Nottingham Forest v Fulham live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

After last weekend's full schedule was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Premier League returns to action on Friday night.

Two of the promoted teams go head-to-head at the City Ground as Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) host Fulham (opens in new tab).

Forest come into this game having capitulated at home to Bournemouth (opens in new tab) last time out, throwing away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 – a result they will need to have got out of their system.

Despite sitting second bottom after six matches, Forest have generally given a decent account of themselves since returning to the Premier League after 23 years away.

Steve Cooper's side beat West Ham (opens in new tab) in their home opener, drew at Everton (opens in new tab), and made Tottenham (opens in new tab) work hard for three points at the City Ground.

Fulham, however, have been easily the most impressive of the three promoted teams holding Liverpool (opens in new tab) to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on the opening day; only narrowly losing away to Arsenal (opens in new tab) and, last time out, Spurs; and recording home wins over Brighton (opens in new tab) and local rivals Brentford (opens in new tab).

Marco Silva seems determined to be the boss who ends the West London club's spell of yo-yoing between the Premier League and Championship.

He's been helped in no small part by the terrific early-season form of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who – having historically struggled in the top flight – has scored six goals in six games so far.

Team news

Forest have no new injury worries but are still missing Orel Mangala, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards.

Fulham, meanwhile, remain without injured duo Manor Solomon and Harry Wilson, both of whom missed the 2-1 defeat at Spurs; Antonee Robinson is a doubt after being forced off midway through the first half of that match.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Friday 16 September. See below for international broadcast options.

