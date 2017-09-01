Quiz! Can you name the 55 most expensive transfers of all time?

Boy, that escalated quickly... like that really got out of hand fast. We think at one point, Barcelona and PSG were in a bidding war for Scott Dann that reached over £90m.

After the looniest transfer window until, well, the next one probably, the list of the most expensive footballers ever has had quite a facelift. But a few old Galacticos cling proudly on. So what better time to quiz you on it?

One admin note: we’ve not yet included Kyllian Mbappe to PSG, Naby Keita to Liverpool, Vinicius Junior to Real Madrid or any other loan-to-buy or planned future deals. For the sake of simplicity, it’s just players who’ve been straight-up sold and are ready to play (or have played) for the buying club.

Right! Ten minutes are on the clock, fees, clubs and player positions are below. Get going, then tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo (we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away), before challenging some friends to see how they do.

(Please note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. while you're here Thanks!)

