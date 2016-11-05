Quiz! Can you name all the Spanish players in 2016/17 Premier League squads?
By Gregg Davies
Thirty-seven Spaniards feature in Premier League squads this season. You've got 10 minutes to name them all. Vamos!
We've previously tested your knowledge on the French and Italian managers to have worked in the Premier League, so how about another continental teaser?
You've got 10 minutes to name every Spanish player in England's top flight this term.
Send us your scores on Twitter @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet them. Good luck!
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.