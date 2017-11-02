Quiz! Can you name the highest active goalscorer at every Premier League club?

The prestige of being top active scorer at your club is weighted by how long a squad has been together. For example, netting 178 goals in just 263 games to become not only your club’s current top gun, but the all-time record scorer is a decent effort.

Then there’s the other side of Manchester, where a dramatic change of the guard in recent years means you’re no longer competing with the totals of Rooney, Giggs and Scholes. You just need to have billowed the onion bag more than Phil Jones.

So that explains the dramatic total differences below, from the centurions at Man City, Spurs, Arsenal and Watford to the Huddersfield player with just 13.

However, each is worth one point on our quiz, so it’s time to get answering - then let us know how close you got to a perfect 20 @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away - and we’d love it if you challenged some pals too.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

