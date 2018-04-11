Quiz! Can you name the top 50 goalscorers in Champions League knockout games?

The introduction of group stages to the old European Cup in the early 1990s changed the complexion of the competition: more teams, more games and (of course) more guaranteed income. Cheers to that old boy!

Yet the business end of the Champions League still remains the two-legged knockout ties and final. Banging in goals against the team that topped the Bulgarian First League in Group H is one thing, but scoring the crucial away goal that helps your side qualify for the semi-finals is quite another.

So this quiz tests you on the players who’ve scored in those crunch ties when Europe’s best sides face off. No major prizes for guessing the identity of the top two on this list, but – like the Champions League itself – it does get trickier as you go along.

Now, 10 minutes are on the clock, each player's knockout goal total plus the clubs they’ve represented in the Champions League are below. Do let us know your score (without giving answers away) on Twitter @FourFourTwo – and please challenge some friends too. You could make it onto our daily social leaderboard...

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

