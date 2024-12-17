Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream: How to watch the Intercontinental Cup final

Watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca as the Spanish and Mexican sides look for ultimate glory in the final of the inaugural Intercontinental Cup, with a free live stream and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Real Madrid and Pachuca face off in the inaugural final of the Intercontintental Cup on Wednesday, which is the new name of the tournament between the club champions from each of the six continental confederations, following FIFA's decision to expand the Club World Cup and play it every four years.

As the winners of the Champions League, Real Madrid automatically qualified for the final of the Intercontinental Cup. Pachuca, meanwhile, had a more difficult route to face Los Blancos. First, they had to beat Botafogo in the Derby of the Americas, before facing Al Ahly - the winners of the African–Asian–Pacific Cup - in the Challenger Cup.

After drawing the game on December 14 0-0 after extra time, the Mexican side won 6-5 on penalites to book their spot in the final.

Read on for our guide on how to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca for FREE

You can watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca totally for free in certain countries.

FIFA itself is broadcasting the game on its FIFA+ streaming platform, but geo-restrictions do apply. The US, Canada, and Australia are excluded. However, fans in the UK can watch the Real Madrid vs Pachuca free stream.

All you need to do is create an account and enjoy the action. There's no payment option for you to input, just stick your email address in and catch Kylian Mbappe and Co. in full flight. To check if the country you're in is eligible for the free stream, head to the FIFA+ live page to see if the game is included on your schedule.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca will go out on free-to-air television in Spain on Telecinco. And all is not lost for fans in the US, Australia, and New Zealand, with free trials on offer from host broadcasters.

If you're travelling right now, you might fall foul of all these geo-restrictions, but you can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca in the UK

For TV viewers, the game will air on DAZN in the UK, so those with a subscription can sit down and catch every minute with their current plan.

DAZN also broadcasts a range of other sports throughout the year, and is available for £89.99 annually, or £16.99 a month. Football such as the National League and Women's Champions League are broadcast on DAZN, while other sports also feature prominently.

Watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca in the US

Fans in the US can watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca on beIN Sports.

beIN Sports is available on cable TV packages, but there's no dedicated streaming platform for the channel, so in order to watch online you'll need a cord-cutting cable streaming service.

Sling has beIN Sports on its Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month on top of the price you pay for either Sling Orange ($40 a month) or Sling Blue ($45 a month).

Alternatively, you could use Fubo, which costs $79.99, but you can get your first month for $44.99 and even before that you can take out a free trial for seven days with no commitment.

Watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca on beIN Sports. It's also available via Fubo, which operates differently than in the US and is available from $24.99 a month.

Watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca in Australia and New Zealand

beIN Sports' broadcast deal also covers Australia and New Zealand. Unlike the US, there is a dedicated streaming platform for the channel, so you can watch a Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream.

Prices start from $14.99 a month in both currencies, and you can also take advantage of a seven-day free trial.