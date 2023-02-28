Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview, Wednesday 1 March, 7:55pm GMT

Looking for a Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur is on the BBC in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Tottenham's latest step on their quest to end a 15-year trophy drought sees them travel to face Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United in the FA Cup fifth round.

Spurs have beaten lower-league opposition in each of the previous two rounds, leaving them one win away from a first FA Cup quarter-final since 2018. With Antonio Conte still recuperating from surgery, Cristian Stellini will once again take charge of the visitors – who have been knocked out at this stage of the competition three years running.

But Sheffield United – who saw off Wrexham in a replay after two thrilling fourth-round contests – will be firmly up for this one. The Blades – FA Cup winners on four occasions – are on course for a top-flight return under Paul Heckingbottom, and a raucous atmosphere is sure to await Spurs in the Steel City.

Kick-off is at 7:55pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Spurs recently suffered the major of losing Rodrigo Bentancur for the rest of the season to a knee injury. The visitors also remain without captain Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon.

For Sheffield United, meanwhile, first-choice wing-back George Baldock is out, as are top two left wing-back options Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies. Striker Rhian Brewster has been sidelined since October, while centre-back Jack O'Connell continues to work his way back from a knee issue which has kept him out for more than two years.

Form

Fourth in the Premier League, Spurs come into this clash off the back of successive 2-0 wins over London rivals West Ham (opens in new tab) and Chelsea (opens in new tab). They have, however, lost their last two away games: 1-0 at AC Milan (opens in new tab) in the first leg of the Champions League last 16, and 4-1 at Leicester (opens in new tab) in the league.

After back-to-back Championship defeats to Middlesborough and Millwall – their first losses since early November – Sheffield United got their promotion push back on track with a 1-0 home victory over Watford last time out. The Blades currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot with a seven-point cushion to third place.

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Stadium

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at 32,050-capacity Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Kick-off and channel

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off is at 7:55pm GMT on Wednesday 1 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

In the US, kick-off time is 2:55pm ET / 11:55am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.