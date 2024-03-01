The Manchester United squad exodus: Every player leaving, staying or being released this summer

The Manchester United squad could see significant change in the summer. Erik ten Hag's own future is uncertain as his team sits outside the Champions League qualification places as we approach the business end of the season.

Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group is now in charge of football operations at Old Trafford. After 11 years of underachievement since Alex Ferguson's departure, the Manchester United squad could look unrecognsable after the summer transfer window.

Who's staying and who's going ahead of the 2024/25 campaign?

The Manchester United squad in full, with who's staying and going: Andre Onana

Age: 27

Contract expiry: 2028

Andre Onana has had a mixed debut season at Manchester United. A series of high-profile gaffes brought significant scrutiny early on, but the Cameroon international has looked more assured between the sticks since the turn of the year.

Onana was praised as one of the best goalkeepers in the world at Inter. Despite those initial teething problems, he is undoubtedly worth sticking with.

Altay Bayindir

Age: 23

Contract expiry: 2027

Altay Bayindir must have known that first-team minutes would be hard to come by following his move to Manchester United last summer.

The former Fenerbahce goalkeeper will surely want more regular game time at some point, but he should be content enough to remain at Old Trafford for at least one more season.

Tom Heaton

Age: 37

Contract expiry: 2024

Many big Premier League clubs have an ageing Englishman as their third-choice goalkeeper, largely because it helps to fulfil the Premier League's homegrown player quota.

Tom Heaton currently fills that role at Manchester United, but he looks set to leave in the summer in search of more regular football at the end of his career.

Lisandro Martinez

Age: 26

Contract expiry: 2027

Lisandro Martinez has missed a large chunk of the season through injury - and Manchester United have missed him dearly.

The club's best centre-back, Martinez is a tough tackler who also helps to build the play from deep. At 26, the Argentina international still has several years left at the top of his game. United will not even consider letting him go.

Raphael Varane

Age: 30

Contract expiry: 2025

Raphael Varane has underwhelmed since joining Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2022. He arrived with the reputation of being one of the world's outstanding defenders, but his stock has fallen over the last 18 months or so.

Even so, United look set to keep hold of Varane, who is under contract until 2025. Their stance could change if a sizable offer comes in from Saudi Arabia, though.

Harry Maguire

Age: 30

Contract expiry: 2025

Manchester United were happy to sell Harry Maguire last summer, but the defender pulled the plug on a switch to West Ham. That seemed like a mistake initially, but Maguire has rebuilt his reputation to an extent over the last few months.

The England international seems keen to stay at United for as long as possible, but the club could listen to offers ahead of next season.

Victor Lindelof

Age: 29

Contract expiry: 2025

Victor Lindelof's contract was due to expire this summer before Manchester United triggered a one-year option in his deal.

That does not necessarily mean Lindelof will not be sold at the end of the season, although he is a decent fourth-choice centre-half and can also fill in at right-back if needed.

Jonny Evans

Age: 36

Contract expiry: 2024

Even Jonny Evans must be surprised at how often he has played for Manchester United. The fact he has racked up 21 appearances could earn him a one-year extension, but nor would it be a surprise if United bade farewell to the defender.

Willy Kambwala

Age: 19

Contract expiry: 2025

Willy Kambwala has featured four times for Manchester United this season. The 19-year-old centre-back, who arrived from Sochaux in 2020, is thought to have a bright future ahead of him.

Kambwala could go out on loan next term, but he will not be sold on a permanent basis.

Luke Shaw

Age: 28

Contract expiry: 2027

Luke Shaw will celebrate a decade at Manchester United this summer. He has had his ups and downs during that time, but while he continues to struggle with injuries, there is no doubting his quality.

Shaw is one of the first names on the United team sheet when fit, so there is virtually no chance of him seeking pastures new this summer.

Tyrell Malacia

Age: 24

Contract expiry: 2026

Tyrell Malacia has yet to play for Manchester United this season due to injury. Given Luke Shaw usually misses at least a few games each season, the Red Devils could do with a more reliable deputy.

An exit - either permanent or temporary - seems likely if Ten Hag leaves, given that from the summer of 2025, United will have just one year left to recoup a fee for Malacia.

Diogo Dalot

Age: 24

Contract expiry: 2028

Diogo Dalot has four years remaining on his deal at Old Trafford and there is little chance of him leaving this summer.

Able to play in either full-back role, the Portuguese is in the best form of his Manchester United career right now. The right-back spot is Dalot's to lose.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Age: 26

Contract expiry: 2025

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is an interesting case. Signed from Crystal Palace for £50m in 2019, the right-back has often been criticised for his limitations going forward. He is an excellent one-versus-one defender, though, and has grown more comfortable in possession over the last few seasons.

United triggered a one-year extension option in Wan-Bissaka's contract in January. That buys them more time, but if a longer-term deal is not on the table by the summer, that could be a sign that United are ready to part ways with the former Palace man.

Casemiro

Age: 32

Contract expiry: 2026

Casemiro was hailed for the impact he made on and off the field last season following his move from Real Madrid in 2022, but the wisdom of handing the then-30-year-old a lucrative four-year deal is increasingly being questioned.

Casemiro has scored five goals in all competitions, but he has frequently been overrun in midfield. That is not entirely his fault - United are generally far too open in the centre of the park - but the Brazilian's best days are behind him.

A big-money offer from Saudi Arabia could tempt United to cash in. There will probably not be any buyers in Europe, though, so the midfielder could yet stay where he is.

Sofyan Amrabat

Age: 27

Contract expiry: 2024

Signed on loan from Fiorentina last summer, Sofyan Amrabat had been hoping to convince Manchester United that he was worth a permanent deal, which the club are able to complete for £21.4m.

But the Morocco international has largely struggled and he will probably return to Italy ahead of next season.

Scott McTominay

Age: 27

Contract expiry: 2025

Erik ten Hag was willing to let Scott McTominay leave last summer. West Ham failed in an attempt to land the Scotland international, but in the end he stayed put.

McTominay has proved to be a very useful player for Manchester United, for whom no one has scored more goals in the Premier League this term. In many ways McTominay is the ideal squad player. That should earn him at least one more season at United - but he'll need to sign a new deal first, with the new regime not wanting to lose academy graduates they could cash in on for nothing.

Christian Eriksen

Age: 32

Contract expiry: 2025

Christian Eriksen could be nearing the end of his time at Manchester United. His comeback from the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020 has been a remarkable story and the Danish midfielder contributed plenty during his debut season at Old Trafford.

It has been a case of diminishing returns this time around, however, with Eriksen's mobility showing signs of waning. United may be willing to sanction his departure this summer.

Kobbie Mainoo

Age: 18

Contract expiry: 2027

Even some Manchester United fans did not know much about Kobbie Mainoo back in August. But the academy graduate has not looked back since making his first Premier League start against Everton in November. Mainoo won the Player of the Match award that day and he has continued in the same vein ever since.

Given the maturity and poise present in his performances, it is remarkable to think that Mainoo is only 18. He is contracted at Old Trafford until 2027, but do not be surprised if United look to tie him down to a longer deal in the coming months.

Bruno Fernandes

Age: 29

Contract expiry: 2026

Bruno Fernandes might not be everyone's idea of Captain Fantastic, but he is Manchester United's most important player.

Whether or not Erik ten Hag is still in charge next season, Fernandes is likely to be the man that the United manager builds around in 2024/25. Under contract for another two years, Fernandes may feel he has one more big move in him before he retires. That will not occur this summer, though.

Mason Mount

Age: 25

Contract expiry: 2028

The forgotten man. Manchester United parted with £55m to acquire Mason Mount last summer, but the former Chelsea midfielder has been on the treatment table for most of the season.

Mount struggled towards the end of his time at Stamford Bridge, while he did not make much of an impact at United before his injury problems began. The England international will stay put this summer, but he needs to get back to his best in 2024/25.

Marcus Rashford

Age: 26

Contract expiry: 2028

Marcus Rashford found the back of the net 30 times last term, which made it the most productive season of his career to date. The England international began the current campaign with the aim of surpassing that accomplishment.

Instead, Rashford has really struggled. He has just five goals to his name at the time of writing, while he has also generated unwanted front-page headlines.

It is more likely than not that the United academy product will still be at the club next term. But an exit cannot be ruled out, with PSG among the interested parties. This is one to watch.

Alejandro Garnacho

Age: 19

Contract expiry: 2028

Alejandro Garnacho made 34 appearances in all competitions last term, but 2023/24 has been his breakout campaign. Indeed, while the forward only managed 11 starts last season, he has become a regular in the XI this time around.

Still only 19, Manchester United will hope that Garnacho is still flying down the wing at Old Trafford in 10 years' time. The Argentine will not be going anywhere this summer.

Antony

Age: 24

Contract expiry: 2027

It is not an exaggeration to say that Antony may go down as one of Manchester United's worst ever signings. The club splashed out an extraordinary £82m for the former Ajax forward, who played under Erik ten Hag in Amsterdam.

Antony has only scored four goals in 45 Premier League games, a pitiful record for an attacking player at United. His days in Manchester are probably numbered, but only if the Red Devils are willing to cut their losses.

Amad Diallo

Age: 21

Contract expiry: 2025

Amad Diallo has less than 18 months remaining on his Manchester United contract, although the club has the option to extend his deal by another year.

Even though the forward has barely played this season, United will probably take up that option in order to protect his value. A loan exit could await in the summer.

Rasmus Hojlund

Age: 21

Contract expiry: 2028

Eyebrows were raised when Manchester United agreed to pay £72m for a relatively unproven striker last summer. Rasmus Hojlund then had to wait until Boxing Day for his first goal in the Premier League.

But even before that, the Denmark international showed several qualities that suggested he was bound to come good. In recent weeks, the goals have flowed. Hojlund will be sticking around for some time.

Anthony Martial

Age: 28

Contract expiry: 2024

Manchester United have already confirmed that Anthony Martial will leave the club when his deal expires on June 30.

The France international has spent nine years at Old Trafford, and despite showing flashes of quality from time to time, he has never truly convinced. Nevertheless, Martial has managed to rack up more than 300 appearances for the club.

