Todd Boehly's Chelsea: A timeline of chaos

Chelsea part-owner Todd Boehly has overseen one of the most chaotic periods any Premier League club has ever experienced since taking over in May 2022.

From record-breaking spending to the manager merry-go round, Chelsea have seen a huge shift in culture and club philosophy bought about under the American's stewardship.

As we head into what promises to be another hectic transfer window at Stamford Bridge, here's a look at the key events of Boehly's reign so far.

VIDEO: The TOP TEN Kits Of Euro 2024!

May 2022: Welcome to Chelsea!

Boehly arrived at Stamford Bridge amid uncertain times for the club (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

On May 6, 2022, Chelsea confirmed that a bid had been accepted to buy the club following the departure of Roman Abrahmovic a few months prior - which in itself was laden with drama and controversy.

The LA Dodgers owner spearheaded a consortium, BlueCo, in their bid for the club, promising to maximise performances on the pitch having won the Champions League just a year prior.

Summer 2022: Here comes the money

Boehly's intentions were laid out almost immediately as Chelsea outspent most sides in Europe during his first window in charge.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were just a few of the names that came through the door as the Blues looked to build under Thomas Tuchel.

Wesley Fofana arrived from Leicester for a big fee (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

September 2022: So long, Thomas

Tuchel found himself out of a job just one month into the season (Image credit: PA)

BlueCo's first divisive move came just a month into the season when they sacked Champions League-winning coach Thomas Tuchel, hiring Graham Potter in his place.

It is believed Tuchel disagreed with the ownerships transfer policy, among other things.

January 2023: A sign of things to come?

Enzo Fernandez became Chelsea's record signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a positive start - five wins in his first six games - Chelsea were beginning to falter under Potter, who appeared overwhelmed by the stardom that surrounded him.

Four wins in the 19 matches that followed saw Chelsea dip back into the transfer market for reinforcements, with Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke just a few of the eight winter signings, taking Chelsea's transfer spend that season to €630 million!

May 2023: Things can only get better, right?

Frank Lampard was unable to get things back on track (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images))

Out of all cup competitions and, at one point, genuinely at threat of relegation, Chelsea parted ways with Potter, bringing in returning hero Frank Lampard as interim boss.

Chelsea finished 12th, their worst Premier League finish of the 21st century. How would they respond to such a disappointing campaign? Spending, of course.

Summer 2023: Here comes the money (part two)

Mason Mount shocked the world when he departed for Manchester United (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

In a commendable display of self restraint and humility, the Blues cut their spending down to just €450 million in the summer transfer window, with Moises Caicedo becoming the second Chelsea signing to cost over €100 million in the space of just six months.

However, it was the outgoings that really caught the eye, with Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Ngolo Kante and Mateo Kovacic all departing in the same window.

The summer of 2023 helped to set in stone a new look Chelsea, focussed on snapping up the best young talent from around the globe as plans became more than just short-term success.

January 2024: Will it ever get better?

Pochettino was handed a difficult task at Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thankfully for new boss Mauricio Pochettino, immediate success wasn't as crucial as in seasons before at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea again struggled to breach the top half of the table.

Cole Palmer was the standout in an inexperience, disjointed and often confusing Chelsea side.

Summer 2024: A light at the end of the tunnel

Cole Palmer has already proven to be a shrewd signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

The end of the 2023/24 season was viewed by many as a step in the right direction, with an improvement in form helping Chelsea to a sixth-placed finish and a Carabao Cup final.

Palmer finished the campaign in remarkable form, ending the league season on 32 goal involvements as Chelsea's other youngsters showed promise of delivering on their potential.

However, despite their obvious upwards trajectory, Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino went their separate ways, a third manager sacking in just two seasons.

Present day: Third time lucky?

Estevao is one of the hottest prospects in world football (Image credit: Getty Images)

As we prepare for Boehly's third full season in charge Chelsea have appointed Enzo Maresca as manager having just won the Championship with Leicester.

The model of snapping up global youngster has continued after it was confirmed that Palmeiras playmaker Estevao would join the club in 2025.

The departure of Thiago Silva will undoubtedly leave a void in desperate need of filling, but it's certain Chelsea promise to be an entertaining side once more this season, one way or another...

More stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.