Watch Brentford vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV, kick-off time, preview

The first Premier League game of 2025 promises to be an intriguing one as title-chasing Arsenal face a tough test against a Brentford side with an impressive home record. This guide explains how to watch Brentford vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Brentford vs Arsenal key information • Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 • Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium , London • TV channels: USA Network (US), TNT Sports (UK) • Streams: Discovery Plus (UK) Sling TV (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Thomas Frank will have spent much of the festive season trying to work out how his side can be so good at home yet so poor when playing away. Brentford have picked up 22 of their 24 points this season at the Gtech Community Stadium, with their only home loss coming against Nottingham Forest.

The Danish manager will hope to address this issue in the second half of the season but will first be concentrating on inflicting a damaging defeat on Arsenal. The Gunners are in a title hunt for the third successive season but can’t afford many more slip-ups if they hope to overtake Liverpool at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s side have gone eight games undefeated in the league but struggled to create chances last time out in the narrow 1-0 win over struggling Ipswich. A big reason for this was the absence of influential forward Bukayo Saka who will miss the next two months of action. Arsenal will need other players to step up during this time, starting with the tricky trip to Brentford.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal from anywhere

Are you away from home for the game? We know a lot of fans will be travelling over the Christmas period. But that doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Brentford vs Arsenal.

The answer is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world, which means you can bypass geo-restrictions.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Brentford vs Arsenal in the UK

You can watch Brentford vs Arsenal on TNT Sports in the UK.

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access buy subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

Watch Brentford vs Arsenal in the US

In the US, you can watch Brentford vs Arsenal on the USA Network, a television channel that comes on most cable packages.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so for those who want to stream the game online, you're looking at a cord-cutting cable TV streaming service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.

USA Network is included on the Sling Blue package, which starts from $40 a month – half price for the first month – and there's no need for the Sports Extra add-on here.

Fubo, meanwhile, is a heftier investment, at $79.99 a month, discounted to $44.99 for the first month, but you do get more channels and more live sport.

USA Network can also be streamed via YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirectTV Stream.

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Watch Brentford vs Arsenal streams globally

Can I watch Brentford vs Arsenal in Canada? Canadians can watch Brentford vs Arsenal on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Brentford vs Arsenal in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Arsenal on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Brentford vs Arsenal in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Brentford vs Arsenal on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Brentford vs Arsenal in Africa? You can watch Brentford vs Arsenal in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.