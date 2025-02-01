Watch Forest v Brighton: TV & Streaming details for today's Premier League clash

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been in fine form this season for Nottingham Forest

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton today in the early Premier League kick-off, with details here on live streams and TV channels globally.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton key information • Date: Saturday, 01 February 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:30pm GMT / 7:30am ET • Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Fubo | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Nottingham Forest will be looking for a response as they host Brighton in the Premier League this weekend.

The Tricky Trees were hammered 5-0 by Bournemouth last weekend on the south coast, compounding them to a first defeat in nine games. Nuno Espirito Santo will be looking for a response this weekend as his side continues to chase down a UEFA Champions League qualification place.

Top scorer Chris Wood is the one to watch for Forest with 14 goals to his name thus far this season. The New Zealand international has been in superb goal-scoring form.

Brighton have had an up-and-down campaign but are still only seven points outside of the top four at present and could mount a large charge. Inconsistency at the top end of the pitch has halted their progress.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Forest vs Brighton in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to broadcast Nottingham Forest vs Brighton in the UK on February 1, with the game available on TV on TNT Sports 1 and a live stream on Discovery+.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton in the US

In the US, fans can watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service – there's no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network.

If you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutter effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package.

Sling TV costs $50.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month half price. Fubo is rather more pricey but you do get a free trial.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Nottingham Forest vs Brighton is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton streams globally

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton in Canada? Nottingham Forest vs Brighton is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton in Africa? You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.