Is Fulham vs Spurs on TV? Live streams and where to watch Sunday's Premier League game

By published

Fulham welcome Tottenham for a London derby at Sunday lunchtime

Son Heung-min celebrates with his trademark &#039;camera&#039; celebration after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur against Leicester City, 2024
Everton are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games under David Moyes (Image credit: Alamy)
Jump To:

Watch Fulham v Tottenham for a Premier League clash between mid-table dwellers on Sunday, March 16, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Key information

• Fulham vs Spurs Date: Sunday, 16 March 2025

• Fulham vs Spurs Kick-off time: 1:30pm GMT / 9:30am ET

• Fulham vs Spurs Venue: Craven Cottage, London

• Fulham vs Spurs TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Sling TV (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Fulham v Tottenham in the UK?

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

See also

The Saturday 3pm blackout: Why aren't all Premier Leagues games broadcast on television in the UK?

The game does not fall foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK, but will not be shown live as neither Sky Sports or TNT chose it for their live picks this weekend. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

How to watch Fulham v West Ham from anywhere

Not going to be at home this weekend? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Fulham v Tottenham. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

View Deal

Watch Fulham v Tottenham streams globally

Can I watch Everton v Tottenham in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Fulham v Tottenham on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Fulham v Tottenham in the US?

In the US, you can watch Fulham v Tottenham on cable TV channel USA Network, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter – which offers TV channels in online packages.

Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), but it does get you more live sport.

Can I watch Fulham v Tottenham in Canada?

Canadians can watch Fulham v Tottenham on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Fulham v Tottenham in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton v West Ham on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Fulham v Tottenham in Africa?

You can watch Fulham v Tottenham in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

More about how to watch
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is challenged by Victor Kristiansen of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Leicester City FC at Old Trafford on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Is Leicester vs Manchester United on TV? Live streams, viewing options, strange kick-off time explained
Declan Rice in action for Arsenal against Ipswich Town in December 2024.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Premier League clash
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is challenged by Victor Kristiansen of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Leicester City FC at Old Trafford on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Is Leicester vs Manchester United on TV? Live streams, viewing options, strange kick-off time explained
See more latest
Most Popular
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is challenged by Victor Kristiansen of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Leicester City FC at Old Trafford on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Is Leicester vs Manchester United on TV? Live streams, viewing options, strange kick-off time explained
Declan Rice in action for Arsenal against Ipswich Town in December 2024.
Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Premier League clash
Newcastle United&#039;s Dan Burn battles with Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on February 26, 2025.
Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle: Live streams, TV channels for Carabao Cup final
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was never far from the headlines
Quiz! How much do you remember about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sparkling and controversial career?
Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s first goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on March 4, 2025 in Madrid, Spain
Watch Villareal vs Real Madrid: Live streams, TV info for La Liga clash
Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Benfica in the Champions League in March 2025.
Youngest scorers in Champions League history
The Carabao Cup on a green plinth at Wembley Stadium, February 2023
Carabao Cup final: Key storylines as Liverpool and Newcastle meet at Wembley for the first piece of major silverware this season
Wolves vs Manchester City
Watch Southampton vs Wolves: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time
Ipswich squad for 2024/25 MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Kieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town, acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
How to watch Ipswich v Nottingham Forest: Live streams, TV details, Preview for Premier League game
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: James Tarkowski of Everton reacts towards Jordan Pickford of Everton during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Everton FC at Villa Park on September 14, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Is Everton v West Ham on TV? Live streams and where to watch Saturday's Premier League game