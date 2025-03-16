Is Fulham vs Spurs on TV? Live streams and where to watch Sunday's Premier League game

Everton are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games under David Moyes

Watch Fulham v Tottenham for a Premier League clash between mid-table dwellers on Sunday, March 16, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Key information

• Fulham vs Spurs Date: Sunday, 16 March 2025

• Fulham vs Spurs Kick-off time: 1:30pm GMT / 9:30am ET

• Fulham vs Spurs Venue: Craven Cottage, London

• Fulham vs Spurs TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Sling TV (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Fulham v Tottenham in the UK?

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game does not fall foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK, but will not be shown live as neither Sky Sports or TNT chose it for their live picks this weekend. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

How to watch Fulham v West Ham from anywhere

Not going to be at home this weekend? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Fulham v Tottenham. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Fulham v Tottenham streams globally

Can I watch Everton v Tottenham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Fulham v Tottenham on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Fulham v Tottenham in the US? In the US, you can watch Fulham v Tottenham on cable TV channel USA Network, or via a cord-cutting streaming service. Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter – which offers TV channels in online packages. Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), but it does get you more live sport.

Can I watch Fulham v Tottenham in Canada? Canadians can watch Fulham v Tottenham on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Fulham v Tottenham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton v West Ham on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Fulham v Tottenham in Africa? You can watch Fulham v Tottenham in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.