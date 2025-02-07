How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester: Free UK coverage among streaming & TV options for FA Cup clash

Watch Manchester United vs Leicester City today for an all-Premier League clash in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Man United vs Leicester live streams wherever you are in the world, including free coverage in the UK.

Manchester United vs Leicester City key information • Date: Friday, February 7, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • Free Stream: ITVX (UK) • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester United have appeared in more FA Cup finals than any other team, winning 13 in total between 1909 and 2024. The current holders kept alive their hopes of drawing level with record winners Arsenal (14 wins) by dramatically knocking out the Gunners in the third round.

Their 5-3 win on penalties gave United a first FA Cup win under Ruben Amorim at the first attempt. In the fourth round this weekend they face Leicester City, who won the Cup for the first time in 2021.

Leicester's manager is Ruud van Nistelrooy, who won the FA Cup with the Red Devils as a player in 2004. He scored twice in the final against Millwall and ended the campaign with a share of the golden boot.

The Foxes beat Chelsea in the 2021 final courtesy of a Youri Tielemans goal and a VAR decision to disallow an equalising goal at the death.

Watch Man United vs Leicester for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man United vs Leicester live, in full, and for free on ITV on Friday evening.

The game has been selected for broadcast on the main ITV1 channel on terrestrial TV, with coverage beginning at 19:30 GMT from Old Trafford.

See also ► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2024/25

Online, there will be a Man United vs Leicester free live stream on ITVX.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual ITV stream by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City from anywhere

Out of the country on Friday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Manchester United vs Leicester City in the US

In the US, you can watch Manchester United vs Leicester City on ESPN, either through the cable TV channel or the ESPN+ streaming platform

ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It's the place to go for the FA Cup this season as the exclusive US rights-holder and with every single game from the third round available to stream live.

► FA Cup all-time top scorers

Watch Manchester United vs Leicester City streams globally

Can I watch Manchester United vs Leicester City in Canada? Canadians can watch Manchester United vs Leicester City on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Leicester City in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Leicester City on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

► Have Manchester United already secured their Marcus Rashford replacement, thanks to a Ruben Amorim masterplan?

Can I watch Manchester United vs Leicester City in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Manchester United vs Leicester City on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99.

For more information on global broadcasters for English football/soccer, check out our guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Manchester United vs Leicester City: Routes to the FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United

Third Round: Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United (3-5 on penalties)

Leicester City

Third Round: Leicester City 6-2 Queens Park Rangers

Manchester United vs Leicester City: FA Cup history

Manchester United

13-time winners: (1909, 1948, 1963, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2016, 2024)

Leicester City

1-time winners: (2021)