Watch Plymouth vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for FA Cup tie

When the team sitting top of the Premier League table play a side that sits bottom of the Championship, there should only be one winner. But that is what makes the FA Cup so special and Plymouth Argyle will believe that can pull off a giant killing by knocking out Liverpool.

This guide explains how to watch Plymouth vs Liverpool online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• When is Plymouth vs Liverpool? Sunday, February 9

• What time does Plymouth vs Liverpool kick off? 3pm GMT / 10am ET

• Where is Plymouth vs Liverpool? Home Park, Plymouth

• Plymouth vs Liverpool free stream: ITVX(UK)

• Global streams: ESPN+ (US) | Optus (Australia) | Sportsnet (Canada)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Plymouth vs Liverpool in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Plymouth vs Liverpool for FREE on TV on ITV and via its streaming service, ITVX.

Coverage starts at 2.15pm GMT on ITV1 and on ITVX.

Watch Plymouth vs Liverpool in the US

In the US, you can watch Plymouth vs Liverpool on the ESPN Plus streaming service.

We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

Watch Plymouth vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Plymouth vs Liverpool is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Plymouth vs Liverpool streams globally

Canada: Sportsnet

Australia: Optus Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Now

Africa: Supersport

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25