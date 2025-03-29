How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes: Live streams, TV info for local derby and key La Liga clash
It's a Madrid derby that's crucial at both ends of the table – here's how to tune in
Watch Real Madrid vs Leganes for a local derby and a crucial clash at both ends of the La Liga table, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.
• Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
• Kick-off time: 9pm CET / 8pm GMT / 4pm ET
• Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
• TV & Streaming: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia)
• FREE Stream: GXR (select countries)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Real Madrid are the La Liga champions and they're involved in another close title race not only with arch-rivals Barcelona but also their local rivals Atlético Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's men have recovered from their defeat to Real Betis earlier this month with two straight wins but they now need leaders Barcelona to drop points.
Barcelona's win over Osasuna on Thursday made it a three-point deficit for Real Madrid in La Liga, with both teams having played 28 games.
At the other end of the table, Leganes are scrapping for their top-flight survival. Having been promoted for this season following four seasons in the second division, Leganes are in danger of going straight back down, currently finding themselves in the relegation zone in 18th place.
Leganes is located on the outskirts of the centre of Madrid, making this one of the numerous Madrid derbies in La Liga this season.
There are broadcast options all over the world, so read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.
Can I watch Real Madrid vs Leganes for free?
Fans in certain countries can watch Real Madrid vs Leganes for free on GXR on Saturday.
GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes from anywhere
Out of the country when Real Madrid vs Leganes is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Can I watch Real Madrid vs Leganes in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Leganes through LaLigaTV on Premier Sports.
LaLigaTV is a streaming offering with all La Liga games shown, and Premier Sports is the only platform where you can get it in the UK. It will cost you £7.99 a month.
ITV has the rights to 10 La Liga games per season but this is not one of them.
Watch Real Madrid vs Leganes in the US
In the US, you can watch Real Madrid vs Leganes on ESPN+, which is the streaming platform of the sports broadcasting giant.
ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and will get you all the La Liga and other football games to choose from.
Watch Real Madrid vs Leganes in Canada
Canadians can watch Real Madrid vs Leganes on TSN+, the home of La Liga in the Great White North. Prices start from $19.99 a month.
Can I watch Real Madrid vs Leganes in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Leganes on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.
How to watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest: Live stream details and more ahead of huge FA Cup quarter-final clash
How to watch Fulham v Crystal Palace: Free UK coverage among streaming & TV options for FA Cup clash