How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes: Live streams, TV info for local derby and key La Liga clash

It's a Madrid derby that's crucial at both ends of the table – here's how to tune in

Kylian Mbappe player of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on March 15, 2025 in Villarreal, Spain.
(Image credit: Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images)
Watch Real Madrid vs Leganes for a local derby and a crucial clash at both ends of the La Liga table, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Real Madrid vs Leganes key information

• Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

• Kick-off time: 9pm CET / 8pm GMT / 4pm ET

• Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

• TV & Streaming: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia)

• FREE Stream: GXR (select countries)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Real Madrid are the La Liga champions and they're involved in another close title race not only with arch-rivals Barcelona but also their local rivals Atlético Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's men have recovered from their defeat to Real Betis earlier this month with two straight wins but they now need leaders Barcelona to drop points.

Barcelona's win over Osasuna on Thursday made it a three-point deficit for Real Madrid in La Liga, with both teams having played 28 games.

At the other end of the table, Leganes are scrapping for their top-flight survival. Having been promoted for this season following four seasons in the second division, Leganes are in danger of going straight back down, currently finding themselves in the relegation zone in 18th place.

Leganes is located on the outskirts of the centre of Madrid, making this one of the numerous Madrid derbies in La Liga this season.

There are broadcast options all over the world, so read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Leganes for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Real Madrid vs Leganes for free on GXR on Saturday.

GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes from anywhere

Out of the country when Real Madrid vs Leganes is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Leganes in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Leganes through LaLigaTV on Premier Sports.

LaLigaTV is a streaming offering with all La Liga games shown, and Premier Sports is the only platform where you can get it in the UK. It will cost you £7.99 a month.

ITV has the rights to 10 La Liga games per season but this is not one of them.

Watch Real Madrid vs Leganes in the US

In the US, you can watch Real Madrid vs Leganes on ESPN+, which is the streaming platform of the sports broadcasting giant.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and will get you all the La Liga and other football games to choose from.

Watch Real Madrid vs Leganes in Canada

Canadians can watch Real Madrid vs Leganes on TSN+, the home of La Liga in the Great White North. Prices start from $19.99 a month.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Leganes in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Leganes on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

