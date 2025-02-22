Is Southampton v Brighton on TV? Live streams and where to watch Saturday's Premier League game

Southampton need a rare home win this weekend if they are to have any hopes of surviving this season

Southampton currently sit bottom of the Premier League table and will need to take a step towards safety this weekend with a result against Brighton & Hove Albion. This guide explains how to watch Southampton v Brighton online, on TV and from anywhere.

Southampton vs Brighton key information • Date: Saturday, 22 February, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Southampton are desperate need of a win to keep any hope of Premier League survival alive. The Saints sit rock bottom of the Premier League with just nine points and two wins from their 25 league games this season, drifting a massive ten points away from safety.

Brighton, on the other hand, are enjoying a relatively successful season under young manager Fabian surname, sitting tenth in the league just seven points behind Manchester City in fourth spot.

The Seagulls have endured inconsistent form over their last five league outings, winning 3 and losing two including a 3-0 win over Chelsea and a 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Read on for all the information you need to watch Southampton v Brighton live streams from anywhere.

Is Southampton vs Brighton on TV in the UK?

Fans in the UK unfortunately cannot watch Southampton vs Brighton on TV due to the Football Association's '3pm Blackout', a time when no games can be broadcast under the law to protect stadium attendances.

Live coverage of the game can only be found on the radio.

Most other countries in the world, however, do have broadcast options. If you're visiting the UK, you can use a VPN to access the streaming services you use back home – more on that below.

Watch Southampton vs Brighton in the US

In the US, fans can watch Southampton vs Brighton on Peacock, which is an NBC-owned streaming service that offers movies and TV shows as well as around half of the Premier League games each week.

Peacock plans start from $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. To get rid of ads, you're looking at $13.99 a month or $139.99 a year.

Watch Southampton vs Brighton from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Southampton vs Brighton kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Southampton vs Brighton streams globally

Can I watch Southampton vs Brighton in Canada? Southampton vs Brighton is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Southampton vs Brighton in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Southampton vs Brighton on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Southampton vs Brighton in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Southampton vs Brighton on Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch Southampton vs Brighton in Africa? You can watch Southampton vs Brighton on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

