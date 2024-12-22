Watch Spurs vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels, for Super Sunday clash

You're going to want to watch Spurs vs Liverpool, with Sunday's clash the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend, and thankfully we have you covered with all the information on live streams, TV channels, and tuning in all over the world.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool key information • Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024 • Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US) • Streams: Sling TV (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

All eyes will be on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as league leaders Liverpool travel to one of the most enigmatic sides in the world right now.

On their day, Tottenham can dispatch anyone. They recently battered the Premier League champions Man City 4-0 and they come into this having smashed Southampton 5-0 in their last league game. And yet, those eye-catching victories have been interspersed with lacklustre displays and tepid defeats to weaker sides.

The very best version of Spurs will need to show up considering the quality of the visitors. Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League and Champions League. They dropped points against Fulham last time out so will be eager to get back to winning ways as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in the UK

You can watch Spurs vs Liverpool on Sky Sports, the game being the second instalment of the broadcaster's weekly 'Super Sunday', following Fulham vs Southampton at 2pm.

To watch Sky Sports on your television, you have to add it to the package you have with your pay-TV providers, such as Sky, BT, EE, and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform.

Existing Sky Sports subscribers can watch online using the Sky Go apps but for those not looking for a long-term TV contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels via the Now TV streaming service, which offers a monthly plan at £29.99 a month.

Watch Spurs vs Liverpool in the US

In the US, you can watch Spurs vs Liverpool on USA Network, a television channel that comes on most cable packages.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so for those that want to stream the game online, you're looking at a cord-cutting cable TV streaming service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.

USA Network is included on the Sling Blue package, which starts from $40 a month – half price for the first month – and there's no need for the Sports Extra add-on here.

Fubo, meanwhile, is a heftier investment, at $79.99 a month, discounted to $44.99 for the first month, but you do get more channels and more live sport.

USA Network can also be streamed via YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirectTV Stream.

How to watch Spurs vs Liverpool from anywhere

You can watch Spurs vs Liverpool all over the world, with the Premier League product attracting a huge array of global broadcasters. We've outlined the UK and US options above but you can also watch in more than 100 countries. For more detail, check out our handy guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

But what if you're away from home, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool streams globally

Can I watch Spurs vs Liverpool in Canada? Canadians can watch Spurs vs Liverpool on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Spurs vs Liverpool in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Spurs vs Liverpool on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Spurs vs Liverpool in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Spurs vs Liverpool on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Spurs vs Liverpool in Africa? You can watch Spurs vs Liverpool in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.