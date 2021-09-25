Watford v Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Watford v Newcastle United live stream, Saturday 25 September, 3pm BST

Newcastle will be looking for their first win of the Premier League season when they take on Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Paul Dummett, Jonjo Shelvey, Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson and Freddie Woodman. Allan Saint-Maximin will once again be relied upon to provide thrust and invention in the final third, with Joe Willock looking to break into the box from midfield.

The scores have finished level in two of the Magpies’ five matches so far, including in an entertaining 1-1 draw with Leeds last time out. The Whites took the lead at St James’ Park through Raphinha, but Newcastle battled back and levelled the score via Allan Saint-Maximin. It was an open, end-to-end encounter that was not necessarily in keeping with Newcastle’s usual type of performance under Steve Bruce.

The former Sunderland boss has yet to win over the supporters of Newcastle, and defeat here would see the pressure build. Bruce appears to retain the backing of Mike Ashley for now, but that could change if Newcastle spend a significant period of time in the relegation zone. Ashley is looking to sell the club, and he will find that harder to do if Newcastle drop out of the Premier League.

Watford pulled clear of the bottom three last weekend thanks to a 3-1 win at Norwich. It was an important victory for Xisco Munoz, who will know better than anyone that his employers are never shy in pulling the trigger on a manager. Watford have six points to their name so far, having also beaten Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the campaign.

The Hornets will assess Joao Pedro in the run-up to the game, but Kiko Femenia has been passed fit to feature. Daniel Bachmann is still nursing a knee injury, so Ben Foster could continue between the sticks.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST.

