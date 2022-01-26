West Brom v Preston North End live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

West Brom v Preston North End live stream, Wednesday 26 January, 8pm GMT

West Brom will be looking to get their promotion bid back on track after some stuttering form in recent weeks.

The Baggies remained third in the Championship table after a 1-0 victory over Reading on December 11, but it has not been plain sailing since then. A 3-0 triumph over Peterborough at the weekend was their first win in five matches, and Valerien Ismael will be hoping to build on that success in the midweek round of fixtures.

West Brom's season feels like it go one of two days from this point: they are only four points adrift of the final automatic promotion spot, but just three points clear of seventh. Many Baggies fans might settle for a play-off place at this point, but Ismael will still be optimistic, especially as West Brom still have the best defensive record in the division.

Scoring goals has certainly been a problem at times, though: West Brom recently went through a run of finding the net no more than once in 11 of 12 games. Ismael's team must now prove that the 3-0 success against Peterborough was not a one-off.

Eleven points adrift of the play-offs and 14 clear of the relegation zone, Preston have relatively little to play for in the remainder of the campaign. But that is not to say the next few months are not important. Ryan Lowe is seeking to find out as much as possible about his squad ahead of a possible push for the play-offs in 2022/23.

West Brom will have to make do without Semi Ajayi, Robert Snodgrass, Kean Bryan and Dara O'Shea for Wednesday's encounter at The Hawthorns.

Preston will be unable to call upon the services of Josh Earl, Joshua Murphy and Isaiah Brown as they seek their third Championship victory of the Lowe era.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 26 January. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com