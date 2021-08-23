West Ham v Leicester live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

West Ham v Leicester live stream, Sky Sports, Monday 23 August, 8pm BST

West Ham and Leicester will both be looking to build on winning starts to the Premier League season when they lock horns on Sunday.

The Hammers came from 1-0 and 2-1 down to beat Newcastle 4-2 last weekend. It was a fine win for David Moyes' men, who were the division's surprise package last term. Even West Ham supporters did not see their sixth-place finish coming, and Moyes deserves great credit for creating a side that is both difficult to play against and capable of scoring goals.

West Ham have had a relatively quiet summer up to now, with Alphonse Areola the only notable additional. The French goalkeeper impressed on loan at Fulham last season, but he has his work cut out in trying to dislodge Lukasz Fabianski from between the sticks. Moyes would no doubt love to bring Jesse Lingard back to the London Stadium before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Leicester registered a 1-0 triumph over Wolves on matchday one, with Jamie Vardy notching the only goal of the game.

It was not a particularly convincing performance from Brendan Rodgers' side, who struggled to create clear-cut chances and were somewhat fortunate not to conceded. Leicester can play much better than they did last weekend, and Rodgers will hope they do so in east London on Sunday.

West Ham will have to make do without Arthur Masuaku (knee), but Moyes has no fresh injury concerns to contend with. He is likely to stick with the same starting XI that won at Newcastle, with Said Benrahma continuing in a No.10 role behind Michail Antonio.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, James Justin, Wesley Fofana and Papy Mendy for Sunday's contest. James Maddison should be cleared to play after picking up a knock last weekend, while Timothy Castagne will also needed to be assessed.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event the UK.

