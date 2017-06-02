Where YOUR Premier League club needs to strengthen for 2017/18 – and one player they could sign

The FourFourTwo calendar informs us that it's now officially June. That means fans of Premier League clubs should have only one thing on their minds: watching the Champions League final with frightened awe towards teams so much more competent than any in The Best League In The World.

Apart from that, though, it’s also the beginning of hunting season. Transfers are already flying in under the radar (Watford made Tom Cleverley’s loan permanent!) and, in some cases, very much on the radar (did you hear about Bernardo Silva?). However, we can still expect to see at least another hundred new faces joining Premier League clubs this summer. Who will they be? More to the point: who should they be?

We’ve identified areas of required improvement for each club in the English top flight, and a potential target for them to… well, target. Disagree? Shout at us on social media.

1. Arsenal

Even in a scary Champions League-less world, Arsenal’s transfer goals are the same as ever

Arsene Wenger has a new contract, but Arsenal still need a world-class centre-forward and a reliable midfield enforcer. The year is 2014.

Even in a scary Champions League-less world, Arsenal’s transfer goals are the same as ever. Number one: a striker more ruthless than Olivier Giroud, whose deficiencies, and cringe-worthy goal celebrations, preclude regular starts despite his impressive strike rate of a goal every 100 Premier League minutes.

Number two, and most pressing (no pun intended): a central midfielder who wins the ball and wins it fairly. Francis Coquelin has regressed and Mohamed Elneny is mid-table fayre. Crucially, Granit Xhaka has been far better with the ball than without it, and Arsenal didn’t pay somewhere between £30m and £38m for another midfielder who can pass but not tackle. At least, they didn’t intend to.

Porto’s Danilo Pereira would cost a similar sum but better suit the role. While being reduced to tears by a referee doesn’t exactly scream ‘Patrick Vieira’, he's since toughened up. With stamina, a firm tackle and an astute reading of the game defensively, the 25-year-old is ready for the Premier League. He scores a few, too.

2. Bournemouth

Harry Maguire, relegated with Hull, has admirers higher up the table – though not much higher, seeing as Bournemouth finished ninth

The Cherries begun quickly and efficiently, extending Steve Cook’s contract and paying £10m for Asmir Begovic to replace 37-year-old Artur Boruc in goal.

Now they must locate a centre-back to partner Cook. Bournemouth missed Nathan Ake following his return to Chelsea, with Simon Francis’ errors multiplying since his move from right-back and Marc Wilson yet to be entrusted with a Premier League appearance.

Harry Maguire, relegated with Hull, has admirers higher up the table – though not much higher, seeing as Bournemouth finished ninth – but could be persuaded by the promise of regular football. At 24, with potentially a decade at the top level to come, he’d justify a club-record fee.

3. Brighton

Promotion hasn’t persuaded David Stockdale to sign a new contract yet and he’d be a reliable No.1 for several clubs

Promotion hasn’t persuaded David Stockdale to sign a new contract yet and he’d be a reliable No.1 for several clubs, although Chelsea are supposedly looking for the next Ross Turnbull.

Brighton, then, need a new goalkeeper, because even with a new contract offer, Niki Maenpaa is strictly back-up. Could Mattia Perin be persuaded to swap a relegation battle in Italy for a relegation battle in England? The Genoa glovesman is currently injured but deserves his reputation as one of the league’s best goalkeepers. He offers both experience and potential: even with 140 Serie A matches under his belt, he doesn’t turn 25 until November.

4. Burnley

Sean Dyche selected the same back five in 29 of Burnley’s first 34 Premier League matches last season

Sean Dyche selected the same back five in 29 of Burnley’s first 34 Premier League matches last season, with injury or suspension forcing a single change in four of the other five. While stability is positive, they also need depth.

An upgrade on 89-year-old Paul Robinson as Tom Heaton’s understudy would be welcome, and there isn’t a single viable alternative to Matt Lowton and Stephen Ward in either full-back position. Most worryingly, Michael Keane has more suitors than Homer’s Penelope and his departure would leave only James Tarkowski or Kevin Long to partner Ben Mee at centre-half. Neither truly convinces.

The Championship offers some value. Barnsley’s Marc Roberts (£5m) has already piqued Burnley’s interest. Cardiff’s Sean Morrison would cost about the same. For guaranteed quality, however, Burnley should consider spending £10m of any Keane kitty on Pontus Jansson at Leeds, where left-back Charlie Taylor is also available on a free.

5. Chelsea

Chelsea also require a new back-up goalkeeper but not, as some suggest, a new centre-back

Everything depends on whether Diego Costa leaves. If he does, Chelsea need a world-class striker who can net 20 goals in his first season. Fifteen in the league for Real Madrid at a rate of one every 89 minutes suggests that with regular starts, rumoured mega-money signing Alvaro Morata is capable of that.

If Costa stays, Chelsea may still need another striker, albeit one who doesn’t expect to feature so often. Michy Batshuayi is currently the Blues’ only back-up, assuming that Loic Remy leaves and teenager Tammy Abraham is sent on loan for another season (this is Chelsea, after all). In that case, Lyon’s Maxwell Cornet, 20, could fit the bill.

Chelsea also require a new back-up goalkeeper but not, as some suggest, a new centre-back: they already have young players who can provide cover, and we don’t mean Michael Hector. If they aren’t loaned out again, Andreas Christensen and Nathan Aké can step in. It’s a big ‘if’, though.

6. Crystal Palace

Petagna’s physicality and movement made him a constant nuisance – though it’s debatable whether the 21-year-old would leave Atalanta

They should probably appoint a manager first. And after that: a striker. Loic Remy’s return to Chelsea, Fraizer Campbell’s imminent departure and Connor Wickham’s long recovery from a major injury means Christian Benteke and his brother Jonathan are Palace’s only alternatives to playing a mannequin up front. Onward Christian soldiers, but he can’t do it alone.

Alvaro Negredo would suit wing-based play and challenge hard for a starting berth at Selhurst Park. A leftfield option would be Atalanta’s Andrea Petagna. While Alejandro Gomez grabbed the goals and the headlines, Petagna’s physicality and movement made him a constant nuisance – though it’s debatable whether the 21-year-old would leave Atalanta after their fourth-place finish in Serie A.

7. Everton

Everton might be tempted to steal Samir Handanovic, Inter’s penalty expert and one of Serie A’s best keepers

Last summer, Everton needed a bona fide No.1 goalkeeper who’d hold down a place with consistent, commanding performances. Instead they signed Maarten Stekelenburg from Fulham, and while the Dutchman – who coincidentally shares an agent with Toffees manager Ronald Koeman – started well enough, he was later supplanted by Joel Robles. They can’t make that mistake again.

Everton might be tempted to steal Samir Handanovic, Inter’s penalty expert and one of Serie A’s best keepers, from under the noses of an apparently interested Liverpool. If the Slovenian stopper is unavailable they could plump for Jordan Pickford, as long as they don’t mind paying some £20m-£30m. A cheaper option would be Lyon’s Anthony Lopes: he has European experience and, at 26, would still be a long-term investment.

8. Huddersfield

Chelsea could well be open to giving Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer a year of Premier League experience

The Terriers will be linked with every name under the sun, as is the lot of any club promoted to the Premier League. Certain agents are salivating over the fresh meat. Huddersfield’s hierarchy aren’t idiots, mind, and they’ll know that rehiring or replacing their loan stars is one of the keys to survival.

Manchester City are allowing Aaron Mooy to move on a permanent deal and Huddersfield will be favourites to buy a player who was so key to their elevation. Chelsea could well be open to giving Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer a year of Premier League experience. Liverpool are another matter.

If Jurgen Klopp decides to hold on to Danny Ward, his chum David Wagner will need a new goalkeeper. Brighton’s David Stockdale could be the answer, but do you know who else is available on a free transfer? Former Bayer Leverkusen and German international stopper Rene Adler, who let his Hamburg contract expire in search of new horizons. He’s still only 32.

9. Leicester

While Leicester do require a new centre-back, it isn’t necessarily crucial that they’re ready for immediate action; potential is more important

Christian Fuchs stepping into central defence in May served as a reminder that Leicester lack depth. Yohan Benalouane has had to be patient but in 2017/18 he should start alongside one of Robert Huth or Wes Morgan (unless their kneecaps fall off), so while Leicester do require a new centre-back, it isn’t necessarily crucial that they’re ready for immediate action; potential is more important.

Even so, Issa Diop has the attributes for English football already. Only 20, the Toulouse defender and French U21 international is already a great all-rounder, being strong in the air and adept on the ball.

10. Liverpool

Miranda was Serie A’s second-busiest tackler in 2016/17 and no slouch with interceptions, either, so he still has plenty to offer

Centre-back, centre-back, centre-back. Well, one will suffice. Though Joel Matip settled quickly, Ragnar Klavan didn’t and may never do, while Dejan Lovren’s new four-year contract was met with widespread bafflement and Mamadou Sakho seemingly wants to leave. Liverpool would be wrong to sell Joe Gomez, who’s just turned 20, but investing in Champions League quality at the back is imperative for next season.

Now, bear with us here because this isn’t exactly Moneyball. Nonetheless, Inter are allegedly keen to offload Joao Miranda, and although the Brazilian turns 33 in September he’d give Liverpool a wise old head in Europe for less than £5m upfront. He was Serie A’s second-busiest tackler in 2016/17 and no slouch with interceptions, either, so he still has plenty to offer.

11. Manchester City

Djibril Sidibe, Mendy’s Monaco team-mate, is a man in demand, so Manchester City would do well to woo him and woo him hard

Even if he doesn’t always use them, full-backs will be top of Pep Guardiola’s shopping list… after Bernardo Silva, at least. No fewer than three need replacing, and while it looks as if Benjamin Mendy is arriving from Monaco to play on the left, there’s a big hole to fill on the right.

Djibril Sidibe, Mendy’s Monaco team-mate, is a man in demand, so Manchester City would do well to woo him and woo him hard. Kyle Walker is expected to be Guardiola’s preference, and both players offer a high tackle rate and dynamic forward runs, but Sidibe’s fine performances in Monaco’s run to the Champions League semi-finals – not to mention his lower price tag – gives him the edge.

12. Manchester United

Combine Rojo, Blind, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones and you get one complete centre-back to partner Eric Bailly

Until Jose Mourinho makes up his mind on whether Luke Shaw is about as fit as Wayne Shaw, the role of left-back will continue to be filled on a rota basis involving Matteo Darmian (out of position), Marcos Rojo (out of position), Daley Blind (whatever his best position is) and Ashley Young (out of position). If Mourinho doesn’t trust Shaw, he should buy a left-back.

There are also questions in midfield, where Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini offer various qualities – well, maybe not Fellaini – but not much depth.

Defence, though, is the biggie. Combine Rojo, Blind, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones and you get one complete centre-back to partner Eric Bailly. Toby Alderweireld, rumoured to be frustrated with Tottenham’s wage structure, would be the ball-playing but physical central defender United need.

13. Newcastle

This Newcastle squad should be competitive all over the park, and there are no positions in dire need of repair

Rafa Benitez is presented with the dilemma faced by many a promoted manager: stick or twist. This Newcastle squad should be competitive all over the park, and there are no positions in dire need of repair; it’s about making slight improvements.

Even so, a proven Premier League goalscorer would be a tremendous asset. Main man Dwight Gayle struck 23 goals in the Magpies’ Championship campaign and had a healthy goals-per-game ratio at Crystal Palace, scoring on average once every 183 minutes in the top flight, yet his frail physique and tight hamstrings meant Palace fans weren’t especially sorry to see him go. Admittedly, the £10m helped.

If Gayle doesn’t score, who will? The Aleksandar Mitrovic purchase isn’t working out, popular as he is on Tyneside, while Ayoze Perez thrives slightly deeper and Daryl Murphy… is Daryl Murphy. Nor is Adam Armstrong top-flight material (yet).

We all know where this is going. Give Andy Carroll a hero’s welcome, partner him with Gayle and pray for good health. As a lover of British football, Benitez should know it’s time for 4-4-f**king-2.

14. Southampton

Presuming Saints continue to buy future rather than current stars, they may consider an approach for Jorge Mere

In the likely event that a top club entices Virgil van Dijk away from St Mary’s, Southampton’s only options at centre-back would be Maya Yoshida, Jack Stephens and Florin Gardos, who hasn’t played a league game since February 2015.

Presuming Saints continue to buy future rather than current stars, they may consider an approach for Jorge Mere. The 20-year-old Spaniard is on the move after relegation with Sporting Gijon, and his intelligent reading of the game compensates for what English football considers the two most heinous crimes a centre-back can commit: being under 6ft 2in and wanting to pass the ball.

15. Stoke

Stoke should aim high – nobody expected them to land Bojan or Shaqiri – and cast a glance Milan Badelj’s way

Even if, like so many clubs, Stoke need options in defence, their priority should be to find a central midfielder who can tackle and move the ball quickly.

“Isn’t that Joe Allen?” you ask. Quite. The problem is that Allen was most effective – even the Premier League’s best midfielder for a time – with two men alongside him, Geoff Cameron and Glenn Whelan, rather than one. Then an injury to Cameron highlighted the inadequacies of Whelan, Charlie Adam and £18.3m club record signing Gianelli Imbula, and Allen was forced into a deeper role, where he made less of an impact. Fielding another midfielder behind or alongside him would get the best out of Allen, and let’s be honest here: the Welshman is Stoke’s best player. Sorry, Xherdan.

Who, then? Darren Fletcher has already signed, but Stoke should aim high – nobody expected them to land Bojan or Shaqiri – and cast a glance Milan Badelj’s way. Good with and without the ball, the midfielder is out of contract in a year so would cost half Imbula’s fee, and the Croatian’s agent has said, a touch dramatically, “The time has come for Milan Badelj to leave Fiorentina.” If bigger clubs really wanted him, they’d have bid by now.

16. Swansea

Sheffield Wednesday’s Fernando Forestieri is versatile and underrated, but a better fit might be Helder Costa

While it seems odd to recommend that Swansea buy another winger when they already have six, there’s a reason Gylfi Sigurdsson was played out of position so often last season. Wayne Routledge and Premier League champion Nathan Dyer have both seen better days, Jordan Ayew belongs up front (and possibly in the Championship), Modou Barrow lacks consistency and neither Jefferson Montero nor Luciano Narsingh are playing to their potential.

Swansea could do with a wide forward contributing goals from the wing. Freiburg’s Vincenzo Grifo would’ve been perfect, except he’s inconveniently joining Borussia Monchengladbach instead. Closer to home, Sheffield Wednesday’s Fernando Forestieri is versatile and underrated, but a better fit might be Helder Costa, who's produced goals and assists aplenty from wide positions for Wolves.

17. Tottenham

Being dragged into a bunfight with other top English clubs bidding for Djibril Sidibe may put Spurs off

Holding onto their stars is easier than before thanks to Tottenham’s upward trajectory; however, Kyle Walker may be the exception, as his exit looks likely. It is thought that Mauricio Pochettino trusts Kieran Trippier to provide the same quality next season. Not everybody shares his faith.

Being dragged into a bunfight with other top English clubs bidding for Djibril Sidibe may put Spurs off if it drives up the French right-back’s value.Cedric Soareswould be a low-key alternative. The European Championship winner knows the Premier League well after two years of consistent performances for Southampton (perhaps Victor Wanyama could put in a word) and records a high tackle count, while Harry Kane would benefit from the 25-year-old’s dangerous crosses.

18. Watford

The former Celtic midfielder, 26, set up eight goals in 2016/17 to add to the 11 he scored himself

Far be it from FFT to suggest the whole Watford squad could do with an overhaul. Still, you have to start somewhere, and a creative central midfielder would be a good first step.

Stefan Johansen would be an intriguing addition from Fulham. The former Celtic midfielder, 26, set up eight goals in 2016/17 to add to the 11 he scored himself, all from open play. He neared 85% pass completion and put in some mean crosses, too.

19. West Brom

Solutions could lie in Leicester’s Tom Lawrence, who contributed to 18 of Ipswich’s 48 goals last season, or Fulham’s Floyd Ayite

There’s not much point in advising Tony Pulis to sign a natural full-back, although Leeds’ Charlie Taylor may tempt him on a free transfer, so instead let’s tentatively suggest that his side may lack creativity. After all, Albion’s most efficient attacker was perma-sub Hal Robson-Kanu, who scored or assisted a goal every one-and-a-half matches.

Central playmakers will never float Pulis's boat. He should, though, expect more from his wide men. A rich run of form meant that on January 2 Matt Phillips was second only to Kevin De Bruyne for Premier League assists, but he neither created nor scored another goal after that.

Nacer Chadli registered four of his campaign’s 10 goals and assists in one September game; James McClean fell out of favour; Chris Brunt was a threat only from corners; and Craig Gardner has since left. Also, and we cannot stress this enough, Craig Gardner is not a winger.

Solutions could lie in Leicester’s Tom Lawrence, who contributed to 18 of Ipswich’s 48 goals last season, or Fulham’s Floyd Ayité. Hull’s Kamil Grosicki, however, has already tasted the Premier League, will be eager to move and, of course, can take set-pieces. Fill your boots, Tone.

20. West Ham

With Pablo Zabaleta plugging the gap at right-back, West Ham can turn their attentions to attack. They’ve signed 32 different strikers in seven years under Davids Gold and Sullivan, and only four of those reached double figures for goals. It’s not a great record.

Who could come in and actually stick around, then? Dijon’s Lois Diony, scorer of 11 goals and creator of another eight in Ligue 1 last season, may be the answer. The 24-year-old forward intends to leave mustard country and Bournemouth and a host of French clubs are interested. West Ham should certainly consider entering the race.

New features every day on FourFourTwo.com