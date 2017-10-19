17 ex-Premier League stars currently playing in Non-League

Fuller spent five seasons in the Premier League, bagging a combined 19 goals for Portsmouth and Stoke. After leaving the latter in 2012, the striker moved on to Charlton, Blackpool and Millwall, with his last professional contract coming at Oldham in 2015/16.

Fuller announce his retirement at the end of that campaign, but he’s since appeared for Sunday League side Grange Park Rangers, whose squad also features former Stoke colleague Mamady Sidibe. On his debut he turned up late, scored a penalty and then had to leave early to watch his son's game.