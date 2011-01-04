Angelov joins Anorthosis from Steaua

"I'm very pleased that Angelov decided to join us," new Anorthosis coach Stanimir Stoilov told Bulgarian Darik radio. "I know him very well and I'm sure he'll help the club."

Anorthosis, the first Cypriot club to reach the group stages of the Champions League in 2008, turned to Stoilov last month following the resignation of Slobodan Krcmarevic.

Stoilov resigned as Bulgaria coach after their 1-0 home defeat by Montenegro in a Euro 2012 qualifier in September.

Angelov, 32, has been capped 37 times by Bulgaria.