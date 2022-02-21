Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta plots sensational swoop for former Chelsea striker
By Ed McCambridge published
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is unhappy with his striking options and wants the club to spend big to improve the era this summer
Arsenal are planning a shock bid for former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata this summer, with the Spaniard open to a return to England.
That is according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who believe the Atletico Madrid striker, currently on loan at Juventus, is also a target for Barcelona.
Morata is just on loan at the Old Lady for a second year in a row. However, his time in Turin has been largely disappointing, with just five goals in Serie A this campaign.
Morata has Premier League experience, having played for Chelsea for 72 games between 2017 and 2019. The Spaniard arrived in West London from Real Madrid in a €66m switch, but departed on loan to Atletico after just 18 months after losing form.
Morata scored 24 goals during his time at Stamford Bridge and showed glimpses of his talent. Arteta believes the striker has unfinished business in the Premier League and sees the poacher as the ideal man to lead his line next season.
Juventus have an option to buy the 29-year-old this summer, but it is believed they aren't interested in capitalising on that, clearing the way for Arsenal to make a bid. It is thought a bid in the area of €30m would be enough to prise him from his parent club.
However, with Morata turning 30 this year, and with Barcelona also reportedly interested, a move is far from done and dusted.
