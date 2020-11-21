Atletico Madrid v Barcelona live stream: how to watch La Liga wherever you are in the world

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona live stream, 8.00pm BST, La Liga TV

Barcelona face a huge task on their return from the international break as they look to get their stuttering league campaign back on track away to Atletico Madrid.

Ronald Koeman has had a difficult start to life in Catalonia and his side are down in eighth place ahead of their trip to the capital.

A 5-2 win over Real Betis before the break was much needed, coming in the wake of a four-match winless run in La Liga that included a 3-1 El Clasico defeat at the hands of rivals Real Madrid.

Their form in the Champions League has been better, with wins over Ferencvaros, Juventus and Dynamo Kiev giving the Catalans a perfect start, but they are nine points behind league leaders Real Sociedad, albeit with two games in hand.

Atleti also have two games in hand but sit in third place and just three points off the top of the table.

Diego Simeone’s side have been in excellent form lately, going on a five-match unbeaten run before the break.

However, they will be without the injured Vitolo, Yannick Carrasco, Diego Costa and Sime Vrsaljko for the clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barca’s injury list includes Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT, with the game being shown on La Liga TV in the UK.

How to watch an Atletico Madrid v Barcelona live stream outside your country

How to watch a La live stream in the UK

La Liga is broadcast on La Liga TV on Sky in the UK. Sky subscribers will have free access to all La Liga games for the remainder of the season.

If you want to watch the La Ligain the US and Canada, you can tune into BeIn Sports.

YouTube will be showing La Liga in a number of European and Asian countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Lithuania.

