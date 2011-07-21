AZ Alkmaar agree to sign Altidore

The 21-year-old has spent most of his stint with Spanish side Villarreal out on loan and has played for clubs including La Liga's Xerez, Hull City of the English Premier League and most recently Bursaspor of Turkey.

Altidore, who was the first U.S. international to score in La Liga when he netted against Athletic Bilbao in November 2008, has represented his country 39 times, scoring 12 goals, and started all four U.S. matches at the 2010 World Cup.