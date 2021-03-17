Bayern Munich v Lazio live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Bayern Munich v Lazio live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 17 March, 8pm GMT

Bayern Munich will be looking to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they take on Lazio on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick’s side are in a commanding position in this last-16 tie, having registered a 4-1 victory at the Stadio Olimpico towards the end of last month. Bayern proved far too strong for Lazio last time out, and their performance in Rome provided little in the way of evidence against the notion that the German giants are the team to beat in the competition.

Bayern are the holders, of course, and will have designs on becoming only the second club to win back-to-back Champions Leagues since the tournament was rebranded in 1992.

Having taken nine points from the last nine available in the Bundesliga, Bayern have given themselves some breathing space which could allow them to focus on European matters. A five-point lead at the summit of the standings is not yet enough to confirm Bayern as champions-elect, but that gap may well have widened by the team the quarter-finals come around.

BETTING ODDS

Lazio require a miracle to overturn a 4-1 first-leg deficit, and an early goal will be vital if they are to pull one of the most extraordinary comebacks in Champions League history. In truth Simone Inzaghi has probably already given up on the competition this season, even though he would never admit to it in public. Lazio’s overriding aim from this point onwards is to finish in the top four of Serie A, an ambition which was boosted with a 3-2 win against Crotone on Friday night.

Bayern will be unable to call upon the services of Corentin Tolisso and Douglas Costa, but David Alaba could be back in the heart of the backline.

Lazio will have to make do without Luiz Felipe and Manuel Lazzari, both of whom are hoping to be available for selection after this month’s international break.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

