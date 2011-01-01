Bayern set to sign Gustavo

"The terms of the deal bringing the 23-year-old to the Saebener Strasse have been agreed between the Bayern board and the south-western outfit," the champions said on their website on Saturday.

"Provided there is no last-minute hitch the Brazilian will sign a four-and-a-half year deal keeping him in Munich until 2015," said the Bavarians before adding the player would undergo a medical on Sunday.

Luiz Gustavo, who has never played for his country, can feature at left-back, centre-back or in a defensive midfield position and has performed impressively since joining Hoffenheim in 2007 from Corinthians-Maceio.

Bayern are fifth in the Bundesliga, which has reached the halfway mark and is on a winter break, with 29 points from 17 games, 14 behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

They have reached the quarter-finals of the German Cup and will also meet holders Inter Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League next month.