Benfica boss Jesus signs new two-year deal

Jesus will remain with Benfica until 2015, the club said in a statement.

Benfica were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea in the Europa League final on May 16, were denied the title by arch rivals Porto on the last day of the league season on May 19 and lost 2-1 to Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Portuguese Cup final a week later.

Jesus is credited with injecting Benfica with an attractive attacking style of play and is renowned for developing young talent.