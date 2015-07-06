Braafheid signs Lazio extension

Lazio have extended the contract of defender Edson Braafheid for another year.

The Netherlands full-back joined Lazio on a one-year deal last August following his release by Hoffenheim and made 18 appearances as Stefano Pioli's men finished third in Serie A.

He has now been rewarded for his role in helping Lazio reach the UEFA Champions League with another term at the Stadio Olimpico.

Stefan Radu and Stefano Mauri are also believed to be close to signing extensions.