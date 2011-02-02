Camoranesi completes Lanus move

Camoranesi, who has dual nationality and helped Italy win the 2006 World Cup, had been released by VfB Stuttgart last week. He won more than 50 caps.

Lanus, coached by former Deportivo Coruna, Real Socieded and Argentina defender Gabriel Schurrer, said on their website that Camoranesi, 34, would be officially unveiled on Thursday.

Camoranesi came home to Argentina looking to play in the first division after travels that took him to Mexico and Uruguay before he joined Verona in 2000. He moved to Juve two years later and stayed until 2010.

Lanus, from the southern suburbs of Buenos Aires, have won one Argentine league title, the Apertura in 2007. They were seventh in this season's Apertura in December.