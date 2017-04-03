Conte: There is big pressure on Chelsea

Antonio Conte admitted Chelsea are feeling the pressure as they approach the decisive stages of the 2016-17 campaign.

Chelsea are top of the Premier League and appear to be on their way to regaining the title from Leicester City, holding a seven-point lead over second-placed Tottenham.

But after a surprising slip up against Crystal Palace at the weekend cut their advantage down from 10 points, Conte warned the league is not over just yet.

"There is big pressure but it is normal when you are in a great club and you are very good," Conte said.

"When you are lucky enough to fight for the title there is the pressure but not only for us, for a lot of teams. Do not forget, the other teams were candidates to win the title but instead we stay top of the table and we try to keep this position. If we were able keep this position it means we deserve this.

"This league was not finished before Saturday's game and it is not finished now. There are nine games to play and we have to think step by step and at the end if we deserve to win the title I will be very happy. If someone else deserves to win the title it means they were better than us."

Chelsea will be looking to return to winning ways against Manchester City on Wednesday, but Conte expects another difficult test.

"It is another game, I do not know if it is the perfect team for us," he said.

"I know that Manchester City started the season to win the title and they are a really strong squad, but it is right to think about ourselves and to face it game by game.

"In England an easy game does not exist and the game is very tough if the name of your opposition team is City or another team."