Dempsey completes Fulham loan return

The United States international midfielder made over 200 appearances for the Craven Cottage outfit in a five-year spell at the Premier League club before leaving for London rivals Tottenham.

A short spell at White Hart Lane ended when he completed a move to the Sounders in August but the 30-year-old is now back in English football as he bids to help Rene Meulensteen's men climb away from the relegation zone.

Fulham confirmed the move in a statement on their official website on Tuesday.