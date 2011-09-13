Ferdinand out of Champions League opener
By app
LONDON - Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand will miss the Premier League champions' opening Champions League Group C match against Benfica in Lisbon on Wednesday, the club said on Tuesday.
A statement on the club's website said Ferdinand was not part of the 19-man squad who flew from Manchester airport on Wednesday morning.
Ferdinand missed matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal because of a hamstring injury but played against Bolton Wanderers three days ago.
"Ferdinand's regular centre-back partner Nemanja Vidic will also miss the trip (calf), as expected, along with Tom Cleverley (foot), Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Rafael (shoulder)," the statement said.
