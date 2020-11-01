Former Arsenal man advises Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG for Real Madrid

Robert Pires believes Kylian Mbappe’s career would benefit from a transfer to Real Madrid.

Mbappe is widely regarded as the best young player in world football and is seen as a long-term target for Madrid.

The PSG forward has previously dropped hints that he could one day bid farewell to the Parc des Princes.

And while Pires, who won the World Cup and Euro 2000 with the France national team, would prefer to see Mbappe remain in Ligue 1, he admits a move to Madrid would help the youngster’s career.

“Of course. I'm French, I like Paris Saint-Germain and I'd like him to stay in Ligue 1," he told AS. “But if he wants to keep growing as a player, he should sign for Real Madrid.”

Another Frenchman who has been linked with Madrid is Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

And Pires has advised the teenager to continue learning his trade at Roazhon Park for now.

“He’s only 17, eh? My opinion is that he should stay at Rennes for another couple of years to keep on developing, and then go to a top club like Madrid or Barca, or whichever he chooses,” Pires added.

“It’s too early for him. If they can, Rennes should try to keep hold of him.”

Pires also addressed the current situation at Santiago Bernabeu and stood up for his former international team-mate Zinedine Zidane.

“I think it's incredible that people talk about a crisis and the end of an era when Real Madrid lose two games before the Clasico and then draw at the death against Borussia Monchengladbach,” he said.

"I know there's a lot of pressure at Madrid, but the coach and the players need to be given a calmer climate in which to do their job.

"Just because they're Madrid or Barcelona, they can't always beat everybody. If that were the case, football would be very boring."

