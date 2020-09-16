FPL tips: Bargains emerge as managers look to save on hidden gems

With the first gameweek of the season completed, Fantasy Premier League managers have already been tweaking their squads – but who have they spotted?

Popular among them have been bargain-priced players, with the key to any fantasy football season being the balancing of that initial £100m budget.

Despite a hectic 4-3 defeat at Anfield, Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier clearly caught the eye in goal as a potential bargain.

Meslier made three saves in the seven-goal thriller, and while he conceded four goals, a net total of 18,054 saw enough in him to bring the £4.5m stopper into their squads.

With Fulham (h) up next, those who have invested as such will hope for a calmer outing in gameweek two for Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford meanwhile is the hot goalkeeping property of the moment, with a net total of almost 100,000 bringing him into their squads after an eight-point haul against Tottenham.

There has been plenty of movement in defence too, where another potential bargain emerged in GW1 in the form of Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell.

At just £4m Mitchell is that rarest of things: a super-cheap player who has demonstrated an ability to accrue points.

Any regular member of a Roy Hodgson defence is worth consideration, and with Patrick Van Aanholt and Nathan Ferguson both out with no fixed return date on the FPL website, Mitchell has been backed by a net total of more than 150,000 managers ahead of GW2.

Elsewhere it was Arsenal signing Gabriel who caught the eye, with almost quarter of a million net managers bringing him in after he scored a goal and registered a clean sheet against Fulham on the opening day.

In midfield, while hundreds of thousands pivot to Bruno Fernandes after Manchester United’s blank gameweek, it was in the north east that a more affordable option thrived in GW1.

Newcastle’s Jeff Hendrick never scored more than three Premier League goals in a season during four years at Burnley but looks well placed to beat his personal best after scoring one and assisting another in the Magpies’ 2-0 win against West Ham.

His 14-point return rewarded only a select few, but a net total of more than 100,000 are hoping they aren’t arriving late to the party after parting with £5m of their budget.

Last but certainly not least, in the forwards category one striker is running away with it in the popularity stakes: Leeds’ Patrick Bamford.

Bargain goal-getters are almost impossible to ignore, and after the £5.6m man got off the mark against the league champions on Saturday, hundreds of thousands of bosses will hope Bamford continues in the same vein.

The 27-year-old scored 16 goals in 45 Championship games last season and could face competition from new signing Rodrigo – the outcome of that battle will decide which player is considered a better bargain bet in the long run.