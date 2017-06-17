Gabigol reveals he is staying at Inter 'for now'

Gabriel Barbosa says he is staying at Inter "for now" after reportedly rejecting a season-long loan move to Las Palmas.

The Brazil striker, nicknamed Gabigol, arrived to huge fanfare at San Siro last August, having signed on a five-year deal for a reported €29.5million from Santos.

But the 20-year-old became one of the most puzzling cases of 2016-17, failing to start a single Serie A game and only managing one league goal in his nine substitute appearances.

Gabriel apologised to Inter fans and his team-mates last month when his frustration at a debut season to forget boiled over as he petulantly left the dugout before full-time after being an unused substitute against Lazio.

He has long been linked with a move to Las Palmas, but is keen to prove himself at Inter, even though he acknowledges his lack of games cannot last forever.

"For now, I'm staying," he said to Globoesporte.

"I'm happy here, although it is true that if I don't play, I get bored.

"I want to play, so I hope to make a decision soon, but for now I can say that I'm staying at Inter.

"My first season at Inter was very difficult, but I still hope to show my qualities. I have been learning and maturing. I feel like a new man.

"I expected more in the way of opportunities and my start here wasn't as I expected. I'm working hard and I now understand how Italian football works, which is very different from in Brazil. I want to establish myself here.

"There is still time to make a decision on my future."

Inter will be coached by Luciano Spalletti this season, but are yet to make any player additions, despite their reported chase of Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi.