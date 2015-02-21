Genovese derby clash rearranged for Tuesday

Kick-off at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris was delayed by 15 minutes before match officials deemed the pitch unplayable.

However, authorities have moved quickly to confirm a new date for the Serie A clash, with the derby now taking place at Sampdoria's home ground on Tuesday with kick-off at 18:30 local time.

The Genovese rivals are level on points in the top flight with Sampdoria winning the reverse fixture 1-0 in September.