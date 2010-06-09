Ghana move base after problem with hotel

Ghana FA spokesman Randy Abbey said the team would drive from the north Pretoria Roode Vallei Hotel to the luxurious Sun City casino and resort, situated in the South Africa's North West Province, about 120km from Johannesburg.

"We have moved the team base camp from here to Rustenburg," Abbey said. He declined to give further details.

"The players and officials have agreed that there was a need to move," he said.

Ghana's Black Stars will play their opening Group D game on Sunday against Serbia in Pretoria before meeting Germany and Australia. Abbey said the move would not disrupt the team's training schedule.

The team played a friendly against a local football academy without midfielder Sulley Muntari who has been training alone since picking up a thigh injury.

