Hamad signs new Jordan contract

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) website said the Iraqi, who guided the side to the Qatar finals after taking seven points from their final three matches, agreed the deal on Sunday.

"Money is not an issue here (in renewing the contract)," Hamad told a news conference. "I just want to continue the good achievements with the team, especially in the AFC Asian Cup."

The draw for the 16-team finals, which run from Jan 7-29, takes place on Friday.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook