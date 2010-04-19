Hamad signs new Jordan contract
By app
SINGAPORE - Jordan coach Adnan Hamad will lead the side at next year's Asian Cup finals after agreeing to a new one-year contract.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) website said the Iraqi, who guided the side to the Qatar finals after taking seven points from their final three matches, agreed the deal on Sunday.
"Money is not an issue here (in renewing the contract)," Hamad told a news conference. "I just want to continue the good achievements with the team, especially in the AFC Asian Cup."
The draw for the 16-team finals, which run from Jan 7-29, takes place on Friday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.