Juventus set to sign Krasic

According to reports, Juventus will pay CSKA 15 million euros and sign a five-year deal with Krasic pending Friday's medical and hammering out personal terms with the player.

The 25-year-old was a regular starter for Serbia in their 2010 World Cup campaign and also caught the eye of Juve's scouts with good performances in Russia, where he won two league titles, four Russian Cups and the 2005 UEFA Cup with CSKA.

The pacy winger should be a bonus for Juventus after they offloaded Dane Christian Poulsen to Liverpool and Portuguese midfielder Tiago to Atletico Madrid.

Krasic also won the Serbian 2009 Player Of The Year award after impressive performances for his country that helped them reach the World Cup finals in South Africa, their first major tournament as an independent nation.

