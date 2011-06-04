Keeper Wiese out of Azerbaijan qualifier

Wiese's exit left coach Joachim Low with just 16 infield players and two goalkeepers.

Midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger, Christian Trasch and Sven Bender as well as forwards Miroslav Klose and Marco Reus have already been ruled out with injuries.

Germany snatched a last minute goal to beat Austria 2-1 in Vienna on Friday to make it six victories out of six qualifiers and top Group A with a maximum 18 points.

The 29-year-old Werder Bremen keeper is Low's third choice behind Manuel Neuer and Rene Adler.