Keeper Wiese out of Azerbaijan qualifier
By app
BERLIN - Germany reserve goalkeeper Tim Wiese has left the team before their departure for Azerbaijan for Tuesday's Euro 2012 qualifier because of illness in his family, the national team said on Saturday.
Wiese's exit left coach Joachim Low with just 16 infield players and two goalkeepers.
Midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger, Christian Trasch and Sven Bender as well as forwards Miroslav Klose and Marco Reus have already been ruled out with injuries.
Germany snatched a last minute goal to beat Austria 2-1 in Vienna on Friday to make it six victories out of six qualifiers and top Group A with a maximum 18 points.
The 29-year-old Werder Bremen keeper is Low's third choice behind Manuel Neuer and Rene Adler.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.