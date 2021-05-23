Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 23 May, 4pm BST

Leicester will be looking to climb above Chelsea or Liverpool and into the top four of the table on the final day of the Premier League season.

It has been a week of mixed emotions for the Foxes. Beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley will go down as one of the best days in the club’s history, with the Foxes winning the tournament for the first time after four previous defeats in the final.

Yet three days later, Leicester’s hopes of a top-four finish were dealt a mighty blow when they lost 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool’s defeat of Burnley the following night saw Brendan Rodgers’ side drop out of the Champions League places for the first time all season.

Most Leicester fans seemed to place the FA Cup final above the top four in their list of priorities, and that is certainly understandable for a club that, despite its admiral recent progress, is not accustomed to winning silverware season in, season out. Even so, it would be a huge disappointment were Leicester to miss out on the Champions League, having come so close last term and been on course for a top-four finish throughout this one.

Tottenham have their own reasons for needing a victory on Sunday. Anything less than three points at the King Power Stadium would see Spurs miss out on a top-six finish and the Europa League. Even if a win might not be enough; West Ham will qualify for the tournament if they avoid defeat by Southampton.

Tottenham might hope to avoid seventh spot, as that brings with it a place in the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League. That is certainly not the continental competition Harry Kane wants to be participating in next term.

Leicester will be without James Justin, Jonny Evans, Harvey Barnes and Cengiz Under. Tottenham, meanwhile, will have to find alternatives to Ben Davies and Japhet Tanganga.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football . See below for watching details where you are.

At 888sport bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Terms and Conditions: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake.

Time limits and T&Cs apply

Use a VPN to watch a Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.