Ligue 1 set to adopt goalline technology
Ligue 1 is set to introduce goalline technology from next season, the Ligue de Football Professionnel confirmed.
The Premier League has used a camera-based system to help determine when the ball has crossed the line since the 2013-14 season.
Serie A and the Bundesliga have also implemented goalline technology, while it was used at the World Cup in Brazil last year.
The LFP's board of directors met on Thursday and subsequently decided to go ahead with using the system from the 2015-16 campaign.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.